San Diego Opera has announced the appointment of a new Chief Marketing Officer. The company revealed that Matthew E. Graber would be taking over the position, bringing with him over 17-years of experience working with such companies as South Coast Repertory Theatre, The Blank Theatre, Shawnee Summer Theatre, The Arden Theatre Company, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Cal Rep, Arizona Theatre Company, Blindspot Collective, Diversionary Theatre and The Geffen Playhouse. He has also served as Director of Marketing and Communications and Director of External Affairs with San Diego Repertory Theatre.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO