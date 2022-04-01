ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swift Real Estate Partners Buys Office Building in Seattle’s South Lake Union for $39.5M

By Amy Works
Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Swift Real Estate Partners has acquired 425 Pontius, a boutique office building in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, from a local private partnership for $39.5 million. Located at 425 Pontius Ave. North,...

