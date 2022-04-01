ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, AZ

Pepper Viner Homes Opens New Gated Community in Vail

By BizTUCSON
biztucson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepper Viner Homes is open for sales at Pinnacle at del Lago. The new home community is located west of Camino Loma Alta off Rex Molly Road. “We are very pleased and excited to bring Pepper Viner Homes to the Vail area,” said...

Greyson F

Legendary Restaurant Closes After 32 Years

The popular restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. It’s the end of an era here in metro Phoenix. A legendary restaurant, which called the city home for more than three decades, has closed its doors for good. And while there are now similar options opening up throughout the Valley, longtime patrons will need to look elsewhere to enjoy wings, beers, and bright orange hot pants.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Farmhouse Built in 1775 in New York’s Hudson Valley Stands on 156 Acres

This completely restored 156-acre compound in the northern reaches of New York’s Hudson Valley offers a main house built in 1775, equestrian facilities, and stylish guest quarters among a range of restored barns and outbuildings. “I sold it to the owners 12 or 13 years ago,” said listing agent...
REAL ESTATE
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
motor1.com

The Atrium camper van concept offers a giant window to the world

Visiting the great outdoors in a camper van has a few drawbacks. While nature is incredibly close, camper vans aren’t known for providing expansive views from their comfy interiors. Space is a hot commodity in campers, motorhomes, and travel trailers, so a glass wall is impractical in most instances, but Texino is looking to change that. Its new Atrium camper van concept has an expansive bay window at its rear.
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

$18.5 Million Home Becomes Maui’s Most Expensive Sale of the Year

37 Ualei Pl. was listed for $19.9 million. An opulent Maui estate sold for $18.5 million on Wednesday, making it the island’s highest-priced sale this year, according to representatives for Island Sotheby’s International Realty. The 6,860-square-foot home at, which had been listed for $19.9 million, includes six private...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Penthouse With a Private Rooftop Pool Lists for $21 Million

A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. The 11th-floor residence tops the Jardim, a new...
REAL ESTATE

