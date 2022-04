EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioners Court will be discussing building a massive, new art sculpture at Ascarate Park. This item was placed on Monday's agenda by County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The agenda item states the county would work with the Mexican artist, Pedro Francisco Rodriguez, to create a monument. He's the same The post County Commissioners to discuss building El Paso’s own version of the ‘X’ sculpture in Ascarate Park appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO