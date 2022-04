Blue Federal Credit Union employees have stepped up in the face of the Marshall Fire disaster and raised over $1,500, on their own accord, for relief efforts. At Blue World Headquarters in Cheyenne Wyoming, the Head Quarter Association (HQA) is an employee group that is all about doing fun things for our employees here at the HQ building. This year, HQA brought back Candy Grams, a fun way to say “thanks for being my co-worker/employee” by giving a little note and their favorite candies.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 19 DAYS AGO