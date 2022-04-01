21 Sephora Spring Beauty Sale Deals We’re Buying

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's the most wonderful time of year for makeup, skincare, and fragrance lovers: the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale has arrived for 2022! Each year, the beauty retailer serves up three weeks of sensational deals on self-care essentials, from brands like Peach & Lily, Kiehl's, Sunday Riley, Benefit, IT Cosmetics, and more. This year is no different, with tantalizing deals on products you’re going to want to stock up on while the sale lasts. So, mark your calendar and get clicking, as the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale runs only for a limited time—today, March 13, through April 2.
Comments / 0