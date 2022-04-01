ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Dolphins' March has set them up for success in April and beyond

By Jason Sarney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6kWY_0ewWS2hI00

As the calendar flips to April, the month of March was madness in Miami. The last 20 days or so made for perhaps the best offseason in Dolphins’ history, most notably the Tyreek Hill trade with Kansas City.

Not having a trade deserving of league-wide praise and fear since the Ricky Williams acquisition from the New Orleans Saints in 2002, Miami masterfully improved their roster with savvy moves by general manager Chris Grier, coupled with creative salary cap manipulation by Brandon Shore.

This duo worked in tandem to not just bring in players who could be instant difference-makers but also secured an immediate future of options, flexibility and, most importantly, potential.

That potential is very hard not to see, as the Dolphins retained the vast majority of their 2021 team, with the exception of role players like Mack Hollins, Justin Coleman and Duke Johnson. The Dolphins also released veterans Jesse Davis, who is now a Minnesota Viking, and Allen Hurns, who was let go with a failed physical designation.

On the flip side, Miami retained key players starting with the franchise tagging of tight end Mike Gesicki. Gesicki had career-highs in catches and receiving yards in 2021. Miami tendered cornerback Nik Needham, who was a restricted free agent following his most productive NFL season in 2021. In his third year as a pro, Needham was asked to handle slot duties and responded by not allowing a single touchdown at that position all season.

The Dolphins also re-signed their biggest free agent in defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, keeping him in Miami with a deal that allowed Miami to be continually aggressive in the offseason. The retaining of players like Preston Williams, Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen were basically table-setters for the main course of March.

Durham Smythe, Brennan Scarlett and Sheldrick Redwine will also be returning to South Florida as will be running backs Salvon Ahmed and Elijah Campbell, who were both tendered as well.

Back to the new additions.

Terron Armstead, the consensus top 2022 NFL free agent, inked a deal with the Dolphins and immediately upgraded Miami’s questionable offensive line. Fellow lineman Connor Williams was signed along with running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, fullback Alec Ingold, slot receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Special teamers Keion Crossen and Trent Sherfield are fine additions to a unit that lost gunner-extraordinaire Hollins to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The excitement over the last month for the Miami faithful even started a few weeks prior with the hiring of Mike McDaniel, and his assembling of a coaching staff full of super coaches that could rival “The Avengers.” On paper, 2022 looks to be a snap when it comes to answering the question, “how much better did Miami get?”

Considerably.

Unfortunately, we’re not able to time-travel to the future, nor go back in time to change the past, yet this Miami team has all the reason to believe that they’re legitimate contenders in not just the AFC East but the conference as a whole.

Seriously, no fooling.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers sign pair of defensive weapons on 1-year deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of key pickups in NFL free agency on Thursday, moving to add some depth to the defense for the 2022 season. According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are set to sign linebacker Genard Avery and veteran safety Karl Joseph, both on one-year deals. Avery...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens coming out of retirement at age 48

Terrell Owens has been trying unsuccessfully for years to convince NFL teams that he can still contribute, but he has finally found a league willing to give him a shot. Owens has agreed to a deal to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, according to a report from Frank Pingue of Reuters. The Hall of Famer is expected to join the Zappers, which is the same team Johnny Manziel recently revealed he will play for again this year.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Madness#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Bryce Young enters the Transfer Portal

Against better judgment and in a stunning turn of events, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is leaving Alabama football during spring practices. Bryce Young shocked the college football world when he announced that he officially entered the transfer portal and plans to play one more year with a new team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Reacts To Bobby Wagner’s Decision

The Seattle Seahawks have lost both their offensive and defensive leader this offseason. First, the team traded Russell Wilson to Denver. Then Seattle released Bobby Wagner. Wagner has since found a new home. Wagner has signed a massive deal with the rival Los Angeles Rams. He’s getting five years worth...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

On Friday morning the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed veteran backup Nick Mullens. He’ll compete for the team’s backup quarterback position against Garrett Gilbert. Nick Mullens is no star, but he’s an experienced backup. He’s thrown for 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns with 22 picks, going 5-12 in starts, over the last four years.
NFL
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

It’s no secret the Atlanta Falcons need help at wide receiver. With that said, the front office addressed that position group this Friday with its latest signing. Per ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons are signing wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal. Byrd, 29, spent the 2021...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cooper Kupp has funny reaction to Rams’ Bobby Wagner signing

Bobby Wagner’s decision to sign with the Los Angeles Rams was certainly welcomed by anyone associated with the organization. That includes wide receiver Cooper Kupp, albeit for a specific reason. Kupp voiced his enthusiasm for the Wagner signing on Twitter. The wide receiver is excited not just because his...
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous NFL Executive Has Telling Admission On Baker Mayfield

Most of the NFL world assumes the Cleveland Browns will either trade or release Baker Mayfield at some point this offseason, and understandably so. The front office acquired his replacement in Deshaun Watson. This week, an NFC personnel executive spoke to FanSided’s Matt Lombardo about Mayfield’s future. Though...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy