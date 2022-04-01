ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Forecast: Breezy winds to strengthen over the weekend

By Guy Hagi
hawaiinewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will increase over the next couple of days and become gusty through the weekend. Showers will favor windward slopes and, aside from afternoon...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, with snow showers, freezing nights

Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s. Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Snow and wind to close out the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday Utah! Astronomical spring is here but the weather will feel more like later winter. As a cold front sweeps through our state, winds and wet weather are expected for many areas. The winds will be whipping from the beginning as the front approaches bringing in a strong southerly flow […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Chilly and breezy, afternoon rain possible

It's a brighter finish to the weekend overall, but cold. Highs will only be in the 30s, feeling more like the 20s with a chilly northwest breeze.It won't be nearly as windy as yesterday, but some gusts to 30 mph are still possible.After morning sunshine, you'll notice an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. A few very spotty snow showers can't be ruled out for our northwestern counties.Skies gradually clear again overnight with lows ranging from the 20s in the 'burbs to the low 30s in NYC.We'll see a quick recovery for Monday as just like that, temps jump back above normal. Highs will be in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.Other than a spotty shower on Tuesday, it's a fairly quiet and mild week ahead. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s for this last official week of winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KHOU

Severe storms possible early next week

After an active end to March, April looks to start on the same note with yet another round of severe storms possible early next week. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a large portion of East, Central, and North Texas for this severe potential with a Monday/Monday Night timeframe. The right combination of ingredients will keep all types of severe weather on the table, from hail to wind and even a few tornadoes.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Winds#Extreme Weather#Showers#Hawaii News
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine & mid-50s temps Saturday

Today is the pick of the weekend! Expect ample sunshine, diminishing winds and temps in the mid-50s ... right around normal for early April.Clouds will increase tonight, but we'll stay dry. Lows will range from the 30s in the northwest 'burbs to the low 40s along the coast.Our next round of showers moves in near dawn Sunday. Light rain is likely through the morning, with some snow/mix for the higher elevations north and west. Not much accumulation is expected; generally less than an inch for places like Sullivan and Ulster counties.Just keep the umbrella handy Sunday as showers move through. It tapers off and becomes more scattered into the afternoon.Otherwise, get outside today and have a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy