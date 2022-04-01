Forecast: Breezy winds to strengthen over the weekend

It's a brighter finish to the weekend overall, but cold. Highs will only be in the 30s, feeling more like the 20s with a chilly northwest breeze.It won't be nearly as windy as yesterday, but some gusts to 30 mph are still possible.After morning sunshine, you'll notice an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. A few very spotty snow showers can't be ruled out for our northwestern counties.Skies gradually clear again overnight with lows ranging from the 20s in the 'burbs to the low 30s in NYC.We'll see a quick recovery for Monday as just like that, temps jump back above normal. Highs will be in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.Other than a spotty shower on Tuesday, it's a fairly quiet and mild week ahead. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s for this last official week of winter.

