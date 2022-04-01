ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Man guilty of attacking Atlantic City hotel housekeeper

Titusville Herald
 1 day ago

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — Jurors convicted a man of sexually assaulting a housekeeper in an Atlantic City hotel hours after he was released following his arrest on charges that...

WPG Talk Radio

Violent Attack On The Boardwalk In Atlantic City, New Jersey

A serious stabbing incident has taken place on the World’s Famous Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The violent incident occurred in broad daylight in the late 10:00 a.m. hour, yesterday. According to BreakingAC, a 63-year-old man from Atlantic City was stabbed on the...
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City man sentenced for fatal knife attack

KANSAS CITY— A judge sentenced a Kansas City man to 20 years in prison for the fatal stabbing in November 2020 of Daniel Atkinson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Trever A. Young, 30, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree. According to court records, Kansas City police...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 43

Lancaster man charged in Feb. 27 attack at city nightclub

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are seeking help to locate the suspect in a Feb. 27 attack at a nightclub that left one person injured. William Travis Jones is charged with aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. at the Rainmakers Club, located on the 700 block of East Chestnut Street in the city, police say.
LANCASTER, PA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Tabby Diamond death: Reggae artist killed in Jamaica drive-by shooting, aged 67

Reggae group The Mighty Diamonds’ lead vocalist Donald “Tabby” Shaw, 67, has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Jamaica.The shooting, which occurred on McKinley Crescent in St Andrew, Kingston on Tuesday (29 March), left one other person dead and three others injured. The second victim, Owen Beckford, is reportedly a relative of Shaw’s. Reports suggested two men and a woman are currently being treated for gunshot wounds.In a statement to Loop News, St Andrew Police Division’s senior superintendent Kirk Ricketts said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting might be connected to an ongoing local gang conflict. Ricketts said police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

3 Arrested With Loaded Guns In Atlantic City: Police

Three people were arrested with loaded handguns and hollow-point ammunition in Atlantic City, authorities said. At 2:02 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, Atlantic City police officer Ivan Cruz conducted a motor vehicle stop on three vehicles in the second block of South Arkansas Avenue after previously observing the vehicles driving at a high rate of speed in the area of Missouri and Fairmount Avenues.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg man pleads guilty in Capitol attack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pled guilty to two charges. According to court documents, Robert Lyon pled guilty Monday to theft of government property and aiding and abetting; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Sentencing is scheduled […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
US News and World Report

Man Pleads Guilty in 2020 Attack on NYC Police Officers

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who stabbed a New York City police officer and wounded two other officers in 2020, during the time of the George Floyd protests, pleaded guilty in state court Wednesday to aggravated assault and other charges. Dzenan Camovic, a 22-year-old Bosnian national, faces up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BreakingAC

Crash in Atlantic City causes gas leak

A Millville man had to be extricated from a vehicle Monday night, after crashing into a parked vehicle. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Drexel Avenue at about 8 p.m., Fire Chief Scott Evans said. Ladder 1 used the jaws of live to extricate the person inside the car,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

