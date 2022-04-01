ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Tate & Lyle to hike prices as Ukraine crisis spurs costs

April 1 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc, one of the world’s biggest producers of sweeteners, said on Friday it would hike prices of its products in its main markets to tackle cost pressures arising from the Ukraine conflict.

The London-listed firm said the crisis was causing a “significant escalation” in raw material, energy and logistics costs globally, especially in Europe.

The company makes low-sugar, low-calorie ingredients that go into drinks, soups, sauces and bakery. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

