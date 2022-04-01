TLH Urban League hosts community forum on gun violence

The City of St. Louis Department of Health seeks proposals for Community Violence Intervention programs. Requests for Proposals may be obtained beginning February 28, 2022, by downloading from the City of St. Louis website at www.stlouis-mo.gov/health. Contact Sara Baker, City of St. Louis Mayor’s Office, for questions: bakersa@stlouis-mo.gov, (314) 622-3201. Questions must be submitted no later than March 22, 2022. The deadline for submitting proposals is March 28, 2022, by 5:00 P.M. to the Mayor’s Office, 1200 Market Street – Room 200, St. Louis, MO 63103. The Department of Health reserves the right to reject any or all responses with or without cause.
