Cowboys News: Parsons staying mobile, Jerry Jones lawsuit drama

The paternity lawsuit involving team owner Jerry Jones continues and accusations on money paid and demanded continue to ramp up. While Jones and his lawyers deal in the court, Dallas is eyeing the 2022 NFL draft.

Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis is a hot name for the Cowboys while safety is an intriguing option for a team that has Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker on roster. While those two are talented, they have hybrid roles in Dan Quinn’s defense so a free safety specialist could be a perfect add.

There’s a very different receiver group scheduled for 2022 with James Washington coming to town and Amari Cooper gone. How will CeeDee Lamb respond to the pressure that awaits him as the No. 1 receiver spot in his third year?

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Micah Parsons isn’t getting locked down to one position. Head coach Mike McCarthy cleared the air, saying his star rookie will continue to move around the field in Quinn’s defense regardless of the concerns at defensive end.

More on the Jones’ paternity lawsuit have amassed and a report says the Cowboys owner paid the woman $3 million while another report says she asked for $20 million. Click the link to see all the details.

With Amari Cooper shipped to Cleveland, Cedrick Wilson going to Miami and Michael Gallup potentially missing games early on, what will the Cowboys’ receiving group look like?

Washington jumps into a much larger role than he had in Pittsburgh while CeeDee Lamb will have the most pressure of his young career so far.

How’s putting another national champion on the field at cornerback sound? ESPN’s GM mock draft has Dallas selecting LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. to create a tandem of great young corners with Trevon Diggs across.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Reality Show Ends Its Run on CMT :: TexasMonthly

The show all about the tryouts for Cowboys cheerleaders is coming to its end. After launching back in 2006, the show has been aired on CMT since but the recent scandals and controversy about the Dallas front office has likely influenced this move.

As a rookie, Micah Parsons lined up all over the place for the Cowboys defense, even earning snaps at outside corner in a few sets. With the holes opening up in the front, a focus on pass-rushing for Parsons seemed likely.

McCarthy silenced the conversation and stated the Swiss-army knife role isn’t going away anytime soon.

In the most recent episode of The Draft Show, the trio of Bryan Broaddus, David Helman and Jeff Cavanaugh go down the list of Day 3 prospects that they believe the Cowboys should keep an eye on to reload the depth on both sides of the ball.

It’s fully mock draft season with pro days going on all around the country and there’s plenty of opinions on who Dallas could select in the first round.

A few have their eyes on Purdue edge George Karlaftis while Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum could be the catalyst for a rebuild of the offensive line.

While the focus for Dallas in free agency was on names like safety Jayron Kearse and defensive end Randy Gregory, there are a couple Cowboys who have fallen below the radar.

Safety Damontae Kazee saw his snaps diminish on the later half of the season with the resurgence of Malik Hooker but he’s a serviceable piece for any roster. Defensive tackle Brent Urban was a mauler for Dallas in 2021 but injury sidelined him. If he stays in town, he’s an anchor for a deep interior defensive line.

In this 2022 draft digest, Bob Storm dives into the deep class of safeties, where he has Michigan’s Dalton Hill at the top and sees Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton as a great piece, but not the world-beater some see him as.

If you need any hope for the Cowboys going into 2022, the Caesars’ sportsbook likes them. Dallas’ win totals are set at 10.5, best in the NFC East and tied for third in the conference.

Similar to last year, the Cowboys have a weak division they should feast on to boost their numbers and have a chance come January.