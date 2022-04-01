ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Cowboys DE Dante Fowler ordered to pay $280K in damages in 2017 battery case

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8VRm_0ewWKiCl00

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys will be Dante Fowler’s fourth NFL team in eight seasons. The move represents a fresh start on the field, but the defensive end is still paying- quite literally- for trouble caused at the first stop in his pro journey.

A civil jury in Florida has ordered Fowler to pay $280,000 in compensatory and punitive damages to a St. Petersburg man he attacked after a traffic accident near-miss in 2017. The story was reported Thursday by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The original arrest report contends that, after failing to come to a full stop at an intersection, Fowler nearly hit another vehicle. A resident of a nearby apartment complex who witnessed the close call shouted something to Fowler. The Jaguars defender- then entering his third season- got out of his vehicle and struck the 55-year-old bystander, stepped on his eyeglasses, and threw his grocery bag into a lake.

Fowler apologized publicly when Jaguars training camp got underway about a week after the incident, saying, “I just wanted to let people know and everybody know that’s not me as a person. I’m a better person than that, and it won’t happen again.”

The victim claimed he “suffered a torn rotator cuff and exacerbation of cervical spine injuries, among other injuries” from being knocked to the ground by the former first-round draft pick.

The ex-Gator pleaded no contest in 2018 to misdemeanor battery, criminal mischief, and petty theft in the matter. He was suspended for the 2018 Jaguars season opener.

Even with this week’s ruling by a jury after a four-day trial in St. Petersburg, Fowler is not in line for any further punishment from the NFL in the case.

The 27-year-old’s recent deal with Dallas reunites him with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, his DC for one season at Florida and his head coach for part of a season in Atlanta.

Fowler said after his signing that Quinn “knows the ins and outs of me as a football player. I know he’s going to get the best from me.”

Comments / 2

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+

Followers

139K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

On Friday morning the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed veteran backup Nick Mullens. He’ll compete for the team’s backup quarterback position against Garrett Gilbert. Nick Mullens is no star, but he’s an experienced backup. He’s thrown for 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns with 22 picks, going 5-12 in starts, over the last four years.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens coming out of retirement at age 48

Terrell Owens has been trying unsuccessfully for years to convince NFL teams that he can still contribute, but he has finally found a league willing to give him a shot. Owens has agreed to a deal to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, according to a report from Frank Pingue of Reuters. The Hall of Famer is expected to join the Zappers, which is the same team Johnny Manziel recently revealed he will play for again this year.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Spine Injuries#Jaguars#American Football
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels Schedules Visit: Fans React

Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL Analysis Network

3 Ideal Targets For The Steelers With No. 20 Pick In The NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a surprise entrant into the postseason this year, sneaking into the last Wild Card spot. Despite getting blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Wild Card Weekend, it was a solid ending to the career of Ben Roethlisberger, who got Pittsburgh into the playoffs one more time before calling it quits.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady did NOT want Bruce Arians as Buccaneers coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have had the most bizarre offseason of any franchise so far. Tom Brady returned from retirement then shortly after, Bruce Arians retired as the head coach and took a front-office job. Now, Todd Bowles takes over as head coach and Brady might be through the roof about it.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy