ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bruce Willis’ health issues affected work for years, report says

By Sloane Glass
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUf6X_0ewWIQC900

( NewsNation ) — Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis was made public by his family Wednesday, but new reporting suggests the 67-year-old actor’s health decline, which caused him to step away from acting, was affecting his work on set for years.

Actress Lala Kent, who played Willis’ daughter in the 2020 film “Hard Kill,” told the Los Angeles Times in one scene they had together, Willis’ character had to protect her from villains.

Her back was to Willis in the scene, and the actor was supposed to deliver a line serving as Kent’s cue to duck before he fired the weapon at a movie “bad guy.”

But Willis ended up shooting the gun, which was filled with a blank, before delivering his line, and Kent didn’t duck.

The same thing happened on the second take. A crew member on set confirmed Kent’s claims, telling the Los Angeles Times that Willis “did fire the gun on the wrong line.”

The film’s armorer denied this happened, but other filmmakers who worked with Willis on his latest projects also said they were alarmed by his condition.

Police offered to arrest Will Smith over slap, Oscars producer says

Aphasia can cause varying degrees of impairment in speech or understanding language. It currently affects more than 2 million Americans, the National Aphasia Association estimates.

Concerns about Willis’ health didn’t translate to him making fewer movies, though — he just had less work on set.

“Out of Death” director Mike Burns wrote an email to his screenwriter, asking him to cut down the movie stars’ part, and they filmed all of Willis’ scenes in one day.

Burns made another movie with Willis the next year, after being assured the actor was in better health.

But Burns told the Times that he didn’t end up thinking Willis did bitter.

“I thought he was worse,” he told the newspaper.

Another filmmaker said in the Los Angeles Times that he was so concerned about Willis’ mental state he approached the actor’s team. They told him it would be best to finish filming early.

Two crewmembers said Willis, while on set, asked them, “Why am I here?”

Many are wondering if Willis was using a body double, being fed lines through an earpiece or had scenes shortened. They also want to know why no one from his team stepped in earlier.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Bruce Willis' wife Emma issues further message after actor's shock diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife Emma has issued a second message to fans following the actor's shock aphasia diagnosis. Emma shared an Instagram Story which read: "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." The heartfelt statement comes just two days after Emma shared a joint family statement, revealing his medical condition to fans and announcing his retirement from acting.
CELEBRITIES
FOX2Now

Family: actor Bruce Willis retiring citing brain damage

Bruce Willis will be stepping away from acting. According to his daughter, Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be forced to retire. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.” It can happen suddenly following a head injury or stroke, or could be the result of a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
CinemaBlend

Demi Moore Had A Sweet Message For Bruce Willis And Their ‘Blended Family’ On His Birthday

People who live outside of the glamor of Hollywood don’t have too much in common with celebrities, but even the rich and famous aren’t immune to love’s fragile nature. Family dynamics are as complicated and intricate as ever for pretty much everyone, as the nuclear family is a thing of the past and there is no one way a family looks anymore. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been divorced for over 20 years, but they still spend plenty of time together and Moore had a sweet message for her ex husband and their “blended family” on his birthday.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Bruce Willis' 'Worst Performance' Razzie Taken Back After Aphasia News

Bruce Willis is no longer the recipient of this year's "Worst Performance" Razzie -- the org is pulling the title after learning the actor's battling a debilitating condition. Willis had 8 films from 2021 highlighted within Razzie's "Worst of Hollywood" ceremony over the weekend. However, it was his work on "Cosmic Sin" that earned Bruce "Worst Performance."
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Bruce Willis, Diagnosed With Aphasia, Has Retired From Acting

Wednesday afternoon brought devastating news from the many, many fans of Bruce Willis across the globe. In a joint Instagram post, the 67-year-old actor’s family announced that after a decades-long career at the top tier of Hollywood, Willis has been forced to retire. “Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement began. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Mental State#Movies#The Los Angeles Times#Americans
Distractify

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Still Close, Even Though They're Divorced

Movie fans around the world were devastated by the news that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring from acting as a result. There's been plenty of discussion of the actor's diagnosis in the headlines, but some people have also taken the opportunity to revisit Bruce's life both on camera and in the world of celebrity relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Bruce Willis showed signs of aphasia on set, directors say

Bruce Willis' struggle with aphasia was apparent when he was shooting some of his more recent films, say directors who worked with him and who have now discussed his condition after Willis' family made his diagnosis public this week. Willis' family released a statement Wednesday announcing that the Sixth Sense...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Speaks out Following Actor's Aphasia, Retirement News

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, is speaking out after Willis' family announced that he will be taking a step back from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Emma took to her Instagram Story on Thursday and shared a message of thanks to those who have reached out in support of Willis and his family. "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Die Hard's Bruce Willis Is Retiring From Acting Due To Health Condition

Bruce Willis has been on the professional acting scene the start of the 1980s, and while a decent amount of people met him when he played David Addison in the TV series Moonlighting, his fame skyrocketed when he starred as John McClane in Die Hard. The following decades saw Willis become one of Hollywood’s most famous actors. However, it’s been announced that he is retiring from acting due to a recently-diagnosed health condition.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach shares challenging health update

Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy