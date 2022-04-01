Birding course offered at Wendell Gilley Museum

Sitting on the edge of the Lough Corrib lake, surrounded by formal gardens, forests and mist snagged mountains, this property leans into a sheer sense of escapism. First occupied in the 13th century, it was bought by Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness of the brewing dynasty in 1852, becoming a hot house-party invite; so much so that, when Sir B’s son Lord Ardilaun hosted the Prince of Wales in 1905, the future king ended up staying for two months. It is now part of the Red Carnation Hotel collection, which completed an eye-wateringly expensive restoration six years ago, Stay in one of the 14 exquisite state rooms – all antiques, four-posters and weighty silk curtains – or better still, in the enchanting Hideaway Cottage by the water’s edge. With the 350-acre estate to call your own, choose from walks with the resident Irish wolfhounds, falconry, horse riding, clay-pigeon shooting, golf, fly fishing, biking, paddleboarding, ziplining and boating.

