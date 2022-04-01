ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Harbor, ME

Birding course offered at Wendell Gilley Museum

By News Team
mdislander.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHWEST HARBOR — While poets might say that April is “the cruelest month,” birders strongly disagree. For them, April is a month of excitement and anticipation because birds are starting to nest, establish their territories and migrate to and through Mount Desert Island. Join the Wendell...

www.mdislander.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Anticipation & Appreciation: Spring Birding Mini-Course

April is a month of excitement and anticipation in the birding world: birds are starting to nest, establish their territories, and migrate to and through MDI. Come join us at the Wendell Gilley Museum for “Birds of Spring: Anticipation and Appreciation” with Seth Benz, director of the Schoodic Institute Bird Ecology Program.
ANIMALS
News Channel 34

DEC offering free lifeguard course

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be offering a free waterfront lifeguard course. The course will take place from April 19 through April 22 in Gloversville in Fulton County. Individuals who are 16-years-old or older and are interested in lifeguarding positions provided at DEC facilities are able to […]
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WDAM-TV

Pocket Museum to offer new exhibit

Hattiesburg Convention Commission HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Seems like there’s always something afoot in Hattiesburg’s Pocket Museum. Next weekend, a part of the action and fun will be adjacent to and above the alley that the Hub City’s downtown calling card calls home. Come Saturday, April 2,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Time Out Global

Amazing animal phenomena in the US you have to witness in your lifetime

Swimming ponies, jumping salmon, the monarch butterfly migration and more amazing animal phenomena in the US. The US is one of only 17 megadiverse countries on the planet, home to vast green spaces, wetlands and forest ecosystems that are protected as National Parks and public lands. In and around them, nearly 3,000 native animal species thrive, including 400-plus types of mammals, 800 species of birds, more than 500 reptiles and amphibians and over 1,100 fish – not to mention 10,000 insects.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southwest Harbor, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Well-Preserved, 9,000-Year-Old Shrine Discovered in Jordan Desert

Archaeologists digging in the deserts of Jordan have unearthed a well-preserved Neolithic religious site believed to be around 9,000 years old, reports Omar Akour for the Associated Press (AP). Located in the Khashabiyeh Mountains, in the eastern Al-Jafr Basin, the shrine features two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures,...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? A biologist explains the science of murmurations

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York A shape-shifting flock of thousands of starlings, called a murmuration, is amazing to see. As many as 750,000 birds join together in flight. The birds spread out and come together. The flock splits apart and fuses together again. Murmurations constantly change direction, flying up a few hundred meters, then zooming down to almost crash to the ground....
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Species#Migrating Birds#Birding#The Wendell Gilley Museum#The Schoodic Institute
Sheridan Media

Gatchell Museum to Offer Musical History Conference

The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum in Buffalo will be offering their Music Speaks History Conference next monthat the Johnson County Fairgrounds. The conference will feature a moderated Q&A presentation on how music has influenced cultures in the area, with live music from three musicians will make presentations on different styles of music.
BUFFALO, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Museums
NBC Washington

US Botanic Garden to Fully Reopen

D.C.-area residents and tourists can soon officially enjoy the spring season at the U.S. Botanic Garden. The oldest continuously operating public garden in the U.S. announced that it will reopen the Conservatory to the public on April 1, marking a full reopening of all areas of the museum. The U.S....
AGRICULTURE
tatler.com

Ashford Castle

Sitting on the edge of the Lough Corrib lake, surrounded by formal gardens, forests and mist snagged mountains, this property leans into a sheer sense of escapism. First occupied in the 13th century, it was bought by Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness of the brewing dynasty in 1852, becoming a hot house-party invite; so much so that, when Sir B’s son Lord Ardilaun hosted the Prince of Wales in 1905, the future king ended up staying for two months. It is now part of the Red Carnation Hotel collection, which completed an eye-wateringly expensive restoration six years ago, Stay in one of the 14 exquisite state rooms – all antiques, four-posters and weighty silk curtains – or better still, in the enchanting Hideaway Cottage by the water’s edge. With the 350-acre estate to call your own, choose from walks with the resident Irish wolfhounds, falconry, horse riding, clay-pigeon shooting, golf, fly fishing, biking, paddleboarding, ziplining and boating.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

A Brief History of Macramé, the Popular Craft That’s Been Around for Centuries

Go to any home decor store, and you can’t miss it — macramé wall hangings everywhere. This form of textile art crafted with knots comes in many forms. From mass-produced creations at major retailers to gorgeous, handcrafted pieces made by artisans, people can’t get enough of macramé. But you might not know that macramé has been popular for centuries, and the trend has simply come and gone over the years.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy