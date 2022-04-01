Sierra at Tahoe celebrates 75 years April 9, 10

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — After remaining closed due to damage from the Caldor Fire last summer, Sierra-at-Tahoe is opening for one weekend only in order to reflect, reconnect, and celebrate before the end of ski season. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10,...
Sierra-at-Tahoe will open for one weekend only April 9-10 with live music, competitions and giveaways in a season the ski resort has been closed as management there works to recover from damage from the Caldor Fire. There is still a lot of trail repair going on throughout the resort but...
"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
Why build a half-billion dollar, taxpayer-funded gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon when the ski areas themselves have significantly mitigated the traffic situation this year by making minor adjustments?. I got my first season pass at Alta in 1983 when season passes cost just $175 and you had to win a...
Fresh episode is live now! Spring waterfall and skiing guide, local/national headlines and an in-depth convo with Executive Director of Sustain Tahoe, Jacquie Chandler. Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now...
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the return of their annual Gold Rush fishing event. For the fifth year in a row, DNR is planning statewide stockings of the Mountain State’s golden rainbow trout starting today, March 29, until April 9. According to the WVDNR, every Spring, over 50,000 golden […]
WHISTLER, British Columbia – We stepped off the gondola to wow: Canadian flags whirling under a blazing blue sky, Olympic rings framing a spread of snowy peaks and ribbons of chairlifts whooshing brightly bundled skiers to the top. It was our second day at Whistler Blackcomb, the largest ski...
The event brought hundreds of people to California and Nevada's Lake Tahoe to ski, snowboard, party and network over the course of four days in March. There was a “Blackout” in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and I don’t mean a power outage. As COVID cases continue to trend downward, a group of outdoors-loving professionals ascended to Heavenly Mountain Resort in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range to enjoy Blackout Weekend, known as “The Urban Professional Ski Snowboard Party.” An event that’s been thriving for years, Blackout Weekend does away with the assumption that winter sports aren’t for the Black community. We “shred” too.
Vail Resorts has released its batch of 2022-2023 discounted ski season passes after attracting more than two million skiers last year with the cut-price tickets. The Epic Pass went on sale today and offers skiers and snowboarders up to 20 percent off their tickets for next year's season. The $841...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke may be present this week as the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team continues pile burning around Lake Tahoe, weather permitting. The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team said in a Monday news release that prescribed fire operations are expected to continue this spring, as conditions allow, to help land managers reduce hazardous fuels that can feed unwanted wildfires.
A weak and injured male bobcat is regaining his strength, thanks to efforts of Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. Starting in February, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care started receiving calls about a potentially injured and very thin looking bobcat in the Truckee area. “Due to bobcats’ extremely elusive nature, there were sightings,...
One of the greatest Nordic skiers to come out of the Truckee-Tahoe area announced she’s stepping away from the sport. Hannah Halvorsen, 24, on Thursday announced she’s transitioning away from professional ski racing following a career that included numerous World Cup starts since her debut in 2019. Later that year she suffered a career-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. The accident left her with a fractured tibia, a torn and detached MCL and PCL, and bleeding and bruising in her brain. And yet, the Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumna fought back to earn a place on the U.S. Ski Team and in December posted a career-best seventh place finish at a World Cup sprint event in Dresden, Germany. Halvorsen would later be named to her first Olympic team. She competed in sprint during the Beijing games and finished in 43rd place.
There are only a handful of counties in America with only one township, and Nevada’s Churchill County is one of them. So I was honored to be invited to speak as Mark Twain at this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner at the Fallon Convention Center, hosted by the Churchill County Republican Central Committee.
I read with great interest your article about Diamond Canyon [Creek] and driving all the way to the Colorado River! What's the best time of year for this? I'm relatively inexperienced at off-roading but I have a 2016 Ford F-250 4x4 (diesel). It's heavy but very strong. Think this would be a good expedition for me to try?
Majestic Mount Cervin boasts by far the biggest wow factor in the Alps. Better known as the Matterhorn, it’s synonymous with the impossibly chic Swiss resort of Zermatt, home to the super-rich and – until recently – oligarchs. However, the best-kept secret among skiers with shallower pockets...
Spring is almost here and what does that bring? You’ve seen the calves bounding about the pastures since January, but soon there will be an abundance of babies everywhere. Lambs, colts, geese, etc., will be testing their wobbly legs, flapping their winglets, and learning their role in the wonderful natural environment of Northern Nevada.
