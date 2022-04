Wyoming East 15, Liberty 1 (5 Innings) Glen Daniel – Wyoming East pounded out 10 hits, beating Liberty 15-1 Friday evening in Glen Daniel. Jacob Howard led the way for the Warriors, going 2 for 3 at the plate and driving in three runs while Tanner Whitten drove in two runs. Five different players collected a hit for Liberty with Clayton Williams driving in the Raiders’ only run of the day.

GLEN DANIEL, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO