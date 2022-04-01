Jeanne Ryan Brings Back Epic April Fools Prank

Wordle has provoked the wrath of players who attempted Wednesday’s game, only to find it tricky due to the number of potential variations.The viral word game, created by software engineer Josh Wardle, continues to attract hundreds of thousands of players – but today’s game has seen some people swearing off it for good.Wordle was acquired by the New York Times (NYT) earlier this year for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.Wardle said the game, which had more than two million players at the peak of its popularity, had “gotten bigger than I ever imagined”.However, he said it had been “overwhelming” to run...
