Julian Lennon Embraces The Beatles “Hey Jude” on Forthcoming Album ‘JUDE’

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 1 day ago
Julian Lennon is releasing his seventh album JUDE, out in late 2022, and will share two new tracks, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom,” on April 8.

The album title is a nod to The Beatles’ 1968 song “Hey Jude,” which was originally written by Paul McCartney as ‘Hey Jules” and later changed to “Jude” to help comfort the then 5-year-old Lennon during his parents John and Cynthia Lennon’s divorce. Though Lennon has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with The Beatles hit, he says the song has ultimately become part of his identity.

On JUDE, Lennon embraces the song and others that have been developing over time and pulled from his own life journeys.

“Many of these songs have been in the works for several years, so it almost feels like a coming-of-age album,” said Lennon in a statement on the album. “With great respect for the overwhelming significance of the song written for me, the title ‘JUDE’ conveys the very real journey of my life that these tracks represent.”

Produced by Lennon and Justin Clayton, JUDE captures intimate snapshots of the artist’s own life and more universal experiences. Lyrically, “Everything Changes” explores the omnipresent social, political, and environmental strains of the world.

Tired of this world, all the good that we do

Never seems to get through, it’s a shame

We’ve pleaded for change but the wars carry on

Whether you’re weak or strong, don’t you know?I can change, you can change

Everything wrong with our lives

We can change all of our lives

Everything changes everyday

We’ve got to find a better way

And on our hearts we’ve got to pray

For something better than today, everything changes

Tired of the lies, all the people in pain

We all suffer the same without love

We can’t carry on with the hunger, disease

And the threat of you dropping the bomb

Also a filmmaker, photographer, and philanthropist, Lennon launched The Cynthia Lennon Scholarship for Girls in 2015,, a scholarship program for girls in Kenya, which has awarded more than 40 scholarships to girls throughout Africa and expanded the scholarship to art students in the U.S. in 2021. Lennon was also honored with the CC Forum Philanthropy Award in Monaco and named a UNESCO Center for Peace 2020 Cross-Cultural and Peace Crafter Award Laureate in 2021.

Lennon was also honored with the World Literacy Award for his work to promote literacy through The World Family Foundation. Also an author, Lennon has published several books, including the 2019 trilogy “Touch the Earth,” “Heal the Earth,” and “Love the Earth,” along with the children’s graphic novel The “Morning Tribe” in 2021.

JUDE is Lennon’s first album in more than 11 years since the release of Everything Changes.

Photo: Robert Ashcroft

musictimes.com

Phil Collins Health Problems: Shocking Issues Drummer Suffers From Explained

Phil Collins' health seemingly deteriorated in a snap. From an energetic drummer who used to headbang in all his songs, Collins showed a drastic change when he recently appeared in front of his fans, looking frailer than ever. The 71-year-old singer joined Mike Rutherford and Rony Banks during their show in Berlin, Germany, where he remained seated throughout the setlist.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

