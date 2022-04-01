Willie Nelson to Perform at 89th Birthday Celebration with Guests Nate Rateliff, Margo Price and More

When Willie Nelson turns 89 on April 29, he’ll kick off his birthday celebration with George Strait for the grand opening of the University of Texas’ new Moody Center, on April 29-30. Nelson has also added on another birthday celebration on May 1 at his Luck ranch in Texas.

On May 1, To Willie: A Birthday Celebration will feature host Bruce Robison plus guests Robert Earl Keen, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and Vincent Neil Emerson paying tribute to the Texas legend, in addition to newly added guests Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff.

The birthday tribute will feature songs by Willie performed by those who love him and feature exclusive t-shirts, posters, and more merchandise commemorating the day.

Nelson is also set to release his 72nd album, A Beautiful Time (Sony Legacy), out April 29, featuring a mix of new original material as well as covers including The Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends” and Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song.”

Beginning June 2022, Nelson is also set to hit the road for his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour, featuring members of his family along with guests Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid and more.

The 19-date tour kicks off on June 24 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, Missouri before ending in Philadelphia on Sept. 23 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion.

Photo: Jim Bennett