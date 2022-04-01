Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Lineups, injury reports, odds, TV info for Friday
On Friday, the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The matchup on Friday will be crucial in the Western Conference playoff race. Denver is sixth in the conference, three games up on Minnesota in seventh with five games left to play this season. The Nuggets can all but seal the sixth seed with a win.
The Nuggets enter the contest having won three straight while the Timberwolves have lost two in a row. Since winning nine of 10 games, Minnesota has since lost four of its last five games.
How to Watch
Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:
- Date: Friday, April 1
- Time: 9 p.m. EDT
- TV Channel: Bally Sports North, Altitude TV
Betting Lines
The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook
- Point spread: Nuggets -2.5
- Money line: Timberwolves +115, Nuggets -140
- Over-under: 238.5
Timberwolves at Nuggets Injury Report
Minnesota: Malik Beasley (ankle), Jaden McDaniels (ankle) and McKinley Wright IV (two-way contract) are out.
Denver: JaMychal Green (wrist) is questionable. Vlatko Cancar (foot), Michael Porter Jr. (back), Jamal Murray (knee) and Zeke Nnaji (knee) are out.
Projected Starting Lineups
Minnesota Timberwolves:
- F Anthony Edwards
- F Jarred Vanderbilt
- C Karl-Anthony Towns
- G D’Angelo Russell
- G Patrick Beverley
Denver Nuggets:
- F Aaron Gordon
- F Jeff Green
- C Nikola Jokic
- G Will Barton
- G Monte Morris
