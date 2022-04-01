ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

By Cindy Marcus i
latest-hairstyles.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that...

www.latest-hairstyles.com

Vogue

This Short Hairstyle Is Gearing Up To Be The Year’s Hottest Haircut

It is a truth universally acknowledged that, right now, the bob is the hottest hair trend in the world. Bubbling away for the past couple of years, demand for the cut shows no signs of abating, with myriad iterations battling it out for the title of style du jour. We see it at fashion month; on Instagram, or just on stylish women we pass on the street. And its owner almost invariably emanates low-key cool – such is the power of the bob.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Super-Flattering Haircuts That Make Your Face Look Thinner

Finding a hairstyle that flatters your face can be overwhelming—you may be tempted to just follow the trends, but the key is finding the hairstyle that enhances your natural features. If you have a rounder face, you may want a hairstyle that makes your face look thinner. While hairstyles that frame your face, like layers that start under your chin, will make your face look even rounder, there are ways to give your face a thinner appearance. We asked Ambria Peoples Founder of A’kier Salon in Wayne, Michigan, what four hairstyles you can try if you want your face to look thinner.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Gwen Stefani Stuns In An Embellished Bodysuit With Sheer Mesh Cut-Outs—Her Abs Are Insane!

Gwen Stefani has been serving iconic looks since her No Doubt days in the ‘90s and early 2000s. To this day, Gwen is an eternal fashion girl in our eyes. The blonde babe always pulls out all the stops wherever she goes and effortlessly mixes her punk roots with glam. And when we saw the jaw-dropping bodysuit she just wore to promote her makeup line launch, we were speechless!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Renée Zellweger Just Wore The Tightest Gold Dress On The 'Tonight Show'—Hello, Legs!

After months of filming in a fat suit and facial prosthetics for her truly unrecognizable role as convicted murderer Pam Hupp in The Thing About Pam, we bet Renée Zellweger was glad to get back to her normal self for premieres and talk show appearances. And her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 7th couldn’t have been a bigger contrast to her on-screen character!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

Blake Lively Was A Total Knock Out In A Body-Hugging Cut-Out Dress On The Red Carpet—We’re Speechless!

From shimmering bralettes at Fashion Week to sexy high-slit gowns on the red carpet, Blake Lively‘s style has been on a roll lately— and she’s not stopping anytime soon!. The Gossip Girl icon arrived at the 2022 Gem Awards in New York City last week wearing a show-stopping skintight black dress from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2021 collection. A major highlight of her all-black ensemble and dress was its sultry plunging neckline and ab-baring cut-out, which helped flaunt her svelte, toned and incredible figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Worst Hair Trend To Follow For Women Over 50

As you grow older, it can be valuable to find a haircut and style that not only makes you feel confident, but also accentuates your best features so you can look great. Depending on your face shape and other factors some cuts may flatter your face more than others, and there are some trendy styles that may be worth avoiding because of the areas of the face they highlight.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Is Like "Liquid Hair" in a Bottle

Liquid hair is trending right now, making everyone want shiny, sleek hair. The Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is an in-shower rinse-off treatment that reduces frizz and boosts shine in your ends. Our editor tested the TikTok-famous hair treatment to see how well it works. I've never had...
HAIR CARE
Vogue

Zoë Kravitz Knows The Power Of A Jaw-Dropping LBD

If you’ve kept a watchful eye on The Batman press tour, you’ll have noticed one thing: Zoë Kravitz has only worn black. Not a hint of colour has made it into her red-carpet looks thus far, save the dazzling emerald earrings that jeweller and close pal Jessica McCormack lent her for the film’s New York premiere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Saweetie Shows off Pink Bubble Yum Hair

Switching from her recent cotton candy ombré bob, Saweetie serves a sweet, pastel pink, wavy hairstyle. The “Icy Girl” rapper recently took to Instagram to show off her look before attending an event in Los Angeles. In the pictures, she poses in a ’70s-inspired mauve pant set and platform shoes, but the devil is in the details. Between the nails and the hair, we’re obsessed.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The One Styling Product Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair Anymore–It Causes Fallout!

If you’ve ever experienced hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be, and what a toll it can take on your self confidence. Oftentimes hair loss is hard to treat because it takes time to get the root cause. Our skin and hair are both windows into our internal health, so hair loss is commonly a byproduct of things like nutritional deficiencies and stress. However, there are external factors that could be making it worse. One thing that can exacerbate hair loss and damage is using excessive heat and product on your hair. While it is ok to use hot tools generally speaking, if you are experiencing hair loss it may be a good idea to cut back on any heat when styling. But are there any tools that are worse than others? We asked hairstylists to weigh in.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE

