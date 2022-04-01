ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Button-Down Blouse Is Decked Out With Romantic Ruffles

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

If you're looking to make a romantic statement with your outfit, here's a pro-tip: Keep an eye out for pieces that utilize ruffles ! They're the ultimate feminine detail that can make any garment look that much more dramatic and have a greater impact in the process.

You can go big with your ruffles or just opt for a few smaller frills here and there. But there is an in-between that can help you nail the assignment, and we may have found the top that effortlessly embodies the aesthetic!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlxMv_0ewW2mCG00
Celmia V-neck Butterfly Sleeve Wavy Edge Blouse Walmart
This button-down blouse from Celmia may be one of the most romantic tops we've seen to date, but with the right styling, you can still get away with wearing it to the office. That's what we adore about blouses like this one — they're both modest but have enough style for professional settings and more casual gatherings with friends. Brunch, anyone?

There are enough ruffles to go around with this top , but they're not seriously over-the-top either. They adorn the V-neckline and extend down the buttons on the front, and they also encompass the sides of the sleeves! As an extra touch, you'll receive one last bit of ruffle along the cuffs of the wrists — which are cinched with built-in elastics. It might seem like a lot of dainty details, but when you put the whole package together, it creates the most stunning look!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeEwY_0ewW2mCG00
Celmia V-neck Butterfly Sleeve Wavy Edge Blouse Walmart
The blouse is available in three sleek staple shades : Black, white and light blue. Each color can team perfectly with any number of bottoms — be it classic high-waisted jeans, to chic pencil skirts and plenty of others. You can keep the look casual or dress the top up by doing something as simple as switching out your footwear! With sneakers, this top becomes a strong weekend staple — and with heels, you're ready to step out and have an intimate dinner date. This is a fabulously feminine blouse for all occasions!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Celmia and shop all of the women's fashion on sale at Walmart here !

