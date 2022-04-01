ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

2022 Boston Marathon traffic advisory

boston.gov
 1 day ago

Street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect in Boston in the week leading up to the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18, 2022. The Boston Marathon and the Patriots Day Parade will be...

www.boston.gov

iheart.com

Traffic Is Back: How The Pandemic Shifted Boston's Commuter Routes

BOSTON (State House News Service) — The morning slog on Interstate 95 toward Boston from points north and south of the city is six-plus minutes faster today than it was before COVID-19 rewired commuting. A morning rush hour trip on a well-traveled stretch of Interstate 93 southbound now takes nearly four minutes longer than three years ago. And on the Fall River Expressway, traffic flow changes are barely perceptible.
BOSTON, MA
Wicked Local

Scituate's Porter to run Boston Marathon for charity

Scituate resident Claire Porter will run the 2022 in-person Boston Marathon as part of Team South Shore Health. She will be fundraising to support cancer care. “My motivation for running Boston is strong, but it’s made stronger knowing I’m doing this with Team South Shore Health,” said Porter, a physical therapist at South Shore Health. “It’s also made stronger knowing I will be running in memory of my mother-in-law, Jen, who was such a strong-willed person. On Marathon Monday, I will be channeling her while running to help raise funds for the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center in clinical affiliation with South Shore Hospital.”
SCITUATE, MA
Washingtonian.com

Police Block Highway Exits as Trucker Convoy Rolls Up I-395

A convoy of truckers and others who oppose President Biden, vaccine mandates, and lots of other stuff got off the Capital Beltway Monday and drove up I-395 toward downtown DC, where police say they’ve closed roads and exits into downtown. Motorists should expect delays, authorities say. The expedition to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Under Construction

Americans drove less in 2021 than 2020, but traffic deaths still reached their highest level since 2005 (Consumer Affairs). Pedestrian deaths are up 46 percent over the past decade (U.S. PIRG). U.S. states are moving forward with 16,000 road and bridge projects this year, 20 percent of which are new...
TRAFFIC

