ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Coming Soon: Club Marcella – Cobblestone District

stepoutbuffalo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter closing their location in the Theatre District,...

stepoutbuffalo.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Club Marcella to close this weekend, opening new location in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Club Marcella will be closing its doors for good Saturday after 27 years in Buffalo’s Theatre District… and will be opening back up at their new Cobblestone District location in May of this year. The venue will host its “One. Final. Night. Closing Party” on Saturday, from doors opening at 9:30 […]
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Coming Soon to the Chief Theatre

A Victorian self-help book for women may not seem like the basis of a theatrical production, but that was the exact inspiration behind Domestic Bliss. Written by Fanning Springs-based playwright Brad Six, the show will be staged in May at the Chief Theatre. “I was doing research on public domain...
THEATER & DANCE
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 1 - April 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening across the region. The Buffalo Sabres honor Rick Jeanneret with "RJ Night" at KeyBank Center. Legendary Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret announced in August that he would retire at the end of...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Restaurants
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best WWE Match Made in Heaven Wedding photos ahead of WrestleMania 38

WWEdded bliss (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.) Hard to imagine how WWE missed the chance to have Alexa Bliss at the wedding in Dallas on WrestleMania 38 weekend. Rather, Dana Brooke and Reggie represented the sports entertainment juggernaut at the Match Made in Heaven ceremony. Another stroke of genius.WWE Match Made in Heaven (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.)WWE Match Made in Heaven (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.)WWE Match Made in Heaven (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.)WWE Match Made in Heaven (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.)WWE Match Made in Heaven (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.)WWE Match Made in Heaven (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.)WWE Match Made in Heaven (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.)WWE Match Made in Heaven (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.)WWE Match Made in Heaven (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.)WWE Match Made in Heaven (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.)WWE Match Made in Heaven (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for 2K Games, Inc.)11
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy