Columbus, OH

All Sides Weekend: Chefs in the city

By Columbus Underground
wosu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty years ago the pickings were slim when it came to Mexican cuisine in central Ohio. Now there...

news.wosu.org

Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio, is a major city In the state of Ohio along the southern shore of Lake Erie. This city is packed full of cultural institutions that will keep you busy during your entire visit. When you’re finished sightseeing, go stop at one of the many restaurants specializing in classic American cuisine. With our top five list of American restaurants in Cleveland, you’ll never go hungry.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown building may become apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Knights of Columbus and Salesian Boys and Girls Club building downtown could get new life as a residential property. https://nbc4i.co/3NfZE55.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOV 9

Two stores reopen for business in New Philadelphia

Two shops connected in a way that is rare to find not only in the Ohio Valley, but across the country continue to grow. The unique shops hosting their grand reopening's in 2022. One was the Alley Cats Marketplace, and the other: The Fresh Market, which sells many off-brand food...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit is the No. 1 pizza city in America, study says

Detroit was arguably already the pizza capital of the Midwest, but now it can add "pizza capital of the United States" to the list, according to a recent study. The Motor City ranks high on multiple metrics, according to anytimeestimate.com, to gain that title. We have the most independent pizzerias per capita (6 per...
DETROIT, MI
Mashed

Popeyes Just Dropped A Sweet New Pastry, But Only In Three States

While famous for their southern fried chicken, Popeyes is looking to lean more on the specifically Louisianan roots of their brand with a new potential offering. The Fast Food Post reports that they are conducting trial runs for a Wild Berry Beignet. Like the French Quarter dessert, they're filled with a sauce — no points for guessing what kind — and come with a heavy dusting of sugar. The beignets come in orders of three, six, and twelve with respective prices of $1.99, $3.99, and $7.49.
RESTAURANTS

