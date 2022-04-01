Father Tells St. Paul Police He Shot Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Broke In, Threatened Her

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning, just hours after another fatal shooting in the capital city.

The St. Paul Police Department says the most recent homicide happened around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue, in the city’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood. Police were called to the apartment on a report that a man was shot trying to break in.

Outside, officers spoke with the shooter. The 56-year-old man said that his daughter’s boyfriend broke kicked in his front door, threatened his daughter, and he shot him.

Officers found the alleged boyfriend, a man in his 30s, in the apartment, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has yet to be released.

Officers brought the father to police headquarters for questioning. He was later released.

The shooing remains under investigation. After it’s complete, the case will go to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

According to police, this killing marks the 13th homicide in St. Paul this year. Last year at this time, the city’s homicide count was at nine.

This shooting happened just hours after an unrelated shooting Thursday evening in the North End neighborhood where one man was killed and another seriously wounded.