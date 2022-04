Fitbit was acquired by Google back in 2019 in a $2.1 billion deal. Back then, it was speculated that Fitbit and Google both would benefit from the acquisition as Google would get to use Fitbit's experience for its own smartwatch while Fitbit would get to use Google's Wear OS and make its smartwatch better. Google has seemingly achieved the target of this acquisition as its first Pixel Watch is set to come out later this year. However, if you were hoping about Fitbit getting to use Google's Wear OS platform, you might have to wait sometime more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO