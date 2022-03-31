Joseph Barry Columbiettes Avon Fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Joseph’s/Candler Clays Charity Shoot and Auction broke its fundraising record for cancer programs and research. The charity raised $207,220 during its Candler Clay’s two-day event. The event brings a charity auction and a clay shooting competition. “Candler Clays celebrated its 20th anniversary reaching a record goal led by more sponsors than […]
The next Avon-Avon Lake Republican Friends Breakfast will take place from 8 to 9 a.m., April 6, at the Sugar Creek Restaurant, 5196 Detroit Road in Sheffield Village Plaza. Constitutional Conservative Candidate for Governor Joe Blystone will be speaking about budgetary transparency, health freedom, small government and voter integrity, according to a news release.
The Darien High School varsity Blue Wave football team recently raised $14,000 at its annual “Lift For A Cure” event on March 17, which was St. Patrick’s Day. The fundraising event is held annually to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Organizers thanked all of the supporters...
After almost 100 years of operation, the Avon Lake Power Plant will cease operations at the end of this month, and the city of Avon Lake wants to commemorate its history, according to a news release. “We are looking for folks who explored the tunnels under the power plant as...
A description of the bloody Cleveland mob war that gave Cleveland the moniker “Bomb City USA” will be presented by master-storyteller, author and local historian Dennis Sutcliffe at 7:30 p.m., April 21, in the Knights of Columbus Council 3269, Fr. Ragan Hall at 1783 Moore Road in Avon.
