Despite the fact her team lost both games of a doubleheader against Seaman Friday evening, Manhattan High softball coach Connie Miller couldn’t be too upset. “I’m happy with the way we played,” she said. “...This is a team that we have struggled to beat. Their coach told me tonight, he said, ‘You’re almost there. It’s just a matter of time. I was worried about today’s games.’ So I know we’re making progress. We’re doing the right things.”

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO