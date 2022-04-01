ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MLB umpires to announce replay decisons for 1st time

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsNnj_0ewVpYR900

In addition to “Play ball!” and “Yer Out!", big league umpires will be heard saying “Overturned!” and “Upheld!” for the first time this season.

Major League Baseball said Friday that umpires will conduct in-park announcements during the replay reviews this season. The decision was delayed two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We discussed the possibility of doing this with the umpires during their most recent CBA negotiation,” MLB executive vice president Morgan Sword said, “and then COVID got in the way our planning. We finally were able this year to give them the appropriate training and get everybody ready for opening day."

A crew chief will have a wireless microphone and first announce the call being challenged and which team initiated the challenge. After the review, the crew chief will announce the result.

Audio will go over ballpark public-address systems and be made available to broadcasters.

“I think it’s a good idea," Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "I think the fans deserve that explanation. I played baseball in Japan for a year and I felt like it was awkward at first, when the umpires would go over and explain every ruling, the reason for every ejection, whatever it was, just to let the fans know. But I got used to it and I think the fans appreciated it.”

MLB was the last major pro sport in North America to institute replay when it began late in the 2008 season for home run calls. Video reviews were vastly expanded for the 2014 season.

Until now, umpires had revealed their decisions such as safe and out with hand signals.

Of 1,305 calls challenged by clubs last year, 655 calls were overturned (50.2%), 221 were confirmed (16.9%) and 429 were allowed to stand (32.9%) when there was insufficient evidence to overturn or confirm. There were 159 additional crew chief reviews initiated by an umpire.

NFL referees were given wireless microphones in 1975 to explain penalty decisions. The NFL had an initial replay system from 1986-91, abandoned it, then reinstalled it for the 1999 season. The NHL added a replay system in 1991 and the NBA in 2002.

———

AP Sports Writer David Brandt contributed to this report.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC News
ABC News

595K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

321M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Will Smith, The MLB Player, Was Booed On Thursday

Will Smith, the baseball player, is probably wishing now more than ever that he didn’t share the same name as the popular actor. Will, a catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was booed by the crowd at Surprise Stadium on Thursday afternoon. It was all a joke, of course.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Rule Changes 2022: ‘Shohei Ohtani' Rule Becomes Official

Expanded rosters, 'Ohtani rule' among 2022 rule changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Major League Baseball and the players union have agreed to a series of rule changes that will go into effect this season. MLB announced the changes Thursday, which include:. Rosters will expand from 26 to 28...
MLB
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Torey Lovullo
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Nfl Referees#Nhl#Big League#Major League Baseball#Cba#Covid#Arizona Diamondbacks
NBC Chicago

Tim Anderson Suspension: White Sox SS to Miss Opening Day

Report: Anderson to miss Opening Day for '21 suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their All-Star shortstop on Opening Day against the Tigers. Tim Anderson told Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune he'll miss the first two games this season because of a...
MLB
GeekyGadgets

Apple Major League Baseball starts April 8th no subscription required

Today Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the first half of the 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule will start in just over a week’s time on April 8, 2022. Baseball fans will be pleased to know that the games are available to anyone with Internet access for free on Apple TV+. Games can be watched on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on the tv.apple.com website. As well as game consoles, cable set-top boxes and smart TVs.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for Michigan Wolverines' spring game

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named an honorary captain for Michigan's annual Maize and Blue spring game on Saturday, the school announced Wednesday. The school tweeted pictures of Kaepernick with coach Jim Harbaugh and players. Harbaugh coached Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons from 2011...
NFL
The Spun

President Biden Appoints NBA Star To Board Of Advisors

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced which leaders will be appointed to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. One of the leaders added to this board is none other than Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. Paul is no stranger to guiding an organization. He...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
ABC News

Auston Matthews joins exclusive Toronto Maple Leafs club with NHL-leading 50th goal

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 50th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. Matthews scored Toronto's sixth goal of the game into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation. He moved past Leon Draisaitl (49 goals) of idle Edmonton for the league goal lead and became the first Maple Leafs player to reach the milestone since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

595K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy