Kelsea Ballerini Finally Reveals When New Music Is Coming: '...It Is A Bop'

Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini has finally revealed when she’s releasing new music, and fans can hardly contain themselves. Ballerini announced on social media on Friday morning (April 1) that “HEARTFIRST” is set to debut on April 8. She added in a comment on Instagram: “for those wondering, it is a bop.”

Ballerini didn’t share too much information right away, but the photo shows that “HEARTFIRST” was written by Ballerini, Karen Fairchild and Alysa Vanderheym . It was produced by Julian Bunetta and Shane McAnally .

Earlier this week, Ballerini shared a mysterious post that had fans predicting a “new era” was on the way. Many commented that the photo “has to be a single cover or an album cover, regardless I’m losing my mind I’m so excited,” and “ahhhhh new profile pic new era ITS HAPPENING EVERYONE STAY CALM.”

Now that Ballerini announced her next release, fans are eager to hear it. Commenters raved: “YAY NEW era KB4 is COMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!💙💛💙💛🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉cannot wait,” “I CANT WAIT!! APRIL 8 COME SOONER 💙,” and “KAREN FAIRCHILD!!! Miss ma’am didn’t come to play 💙💙💙,” among other excited comments. Others made observations about the photo and the title, including: “this color scheme gives calm, I wanna go build sandcastles and listen to the ocean waves vibes and I’m HERE FOR ITTTT,” and “The title of this song is already hitting home, I can’t even explain it, it’s just a deep gut feeling. Man oh man am I excited 💙”

See Ballerini’s announcement here :