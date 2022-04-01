ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelsea Ballerini Finally Reveals When New Music Is Coming: '...It Is A Bop'

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rktI_0ewVoync00
Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini has finally revealed when she’s releasing new music, and fans can hardly contain themselves. Ballerini announced on social media on Friday morning (April 1) that “HEARTFIRST” is set to debut on April 8. She added in a comment on Instagram: “for those wondering, it is a bop.”

Ballerini didn’t share too much information right away, but the photo shows that “HEARTFIRST” was written by Ballerini, Karen Fairchild and Alysa Vanderheym . It was produced by Julian Bunetta and Shane McAnally .

Earlier this week, Ballerini shared a mysterious post that had fans predicting a “new era” was on the way. Many commented that the photo “has to be a single cover or an album cover, regardless I’m losing my mind I’m so excited,” and “ahhhhh new profile pic new era ITS HAPPENING EVERYONE STAY CALM.”

Now that Ballerini announced her next release, fans are eager to hear it. Commenters raved: “YAY NEW era KB4 is COMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!💙💛💙💛🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉cannot wait,” “I CANT WAIT!! APRIL 8 COME SOONER 💙,” and “KAREN FAIRCHILD!!! Miss ma’am didn’t come to play 💙💙💙,” among other excited comments. Others made observations about the photo and the title, including: “this color scheme gives calm, I wanna go build sandcastles and listen to the ocean waves vibes and I’m HERE FOR ITTTT,” and “The title of this song is already hitting home, I can’t even explain it, it’s just a deep gut feeling. Man oh man am I excited 💙”

See Ballerini’s announcement here :

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio

149K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
UPI News

Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards

March 24 (UPI) -- Luke Combs will miss his scheduled performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The 32-year-old country music singer will be unable to perform at the awards show after testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement Wednesday, a CMT rep told Country Now that Combs is quarantining...
MUSIC
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Williamson Source

Kelsea Ballerini to Host CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie

CMT announced country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini and acclaimed actor Anthony Mackie will take the stage together as co-hosts of the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11th (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT). This will be the...
NASHVILLE, TN
KLAW 101

Carly Pearce Covers Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’ at Tin Pan South [Watch]

Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Teases New Music: ‘Coming Friday’ [Listen]

It's been more than three years since Carrie Underwood released her last full-length studio album, Cry Pretty, and though she's stayed plenty busy since then — releasing a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior, plus a hit duet with Jason Aldean called "If I Didn't Love You" — fans have been clamoring for the next chapter.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
TV & VIDEOS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

149K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy