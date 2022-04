The kids will be back on stage this weekend in Watkins Glen. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Watkins Glen High School Spring Musical will take place tonight and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon at the High School Auditorium. This spring’s production is the Prince Street Players version of Cinderella. Senior Melanie Wysocki plays the lead role and tells us about what might be different about her portrayal of Cinderella.

