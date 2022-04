Click here to read the full article. The Motion Picture Association’s annual theme report shows what is readily apparent across the industry: The impact of streaming. The U.S. and Canadian box office reached $4.5 billion, up 105 percent from 2020, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels. But the combined theatrical and home and mobile market was $36.8 billion in 2021, surpassing the pre-Covid figure of $36.1 billion in 2019. Read the full report here. In 2021, the number of online video subscriptions, or streaming, in the U.S. increased to 353.2 million, up 14% from 2020. The number of virtual pay TV subscriptions —...

MARKETS ・ 19 DAYS AGO