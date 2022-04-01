Amazon’s NY union vote count continues, labor leads

Amazon workers in New York City have declared victory following the results of a union election at a Staten Island warehouse, where employees have voted to form the first union among the company’s warehouse workers in the US, a bitter defeat for one of the world’s largest companies during a historic wave of labour organising across the country.Roughly 6,000 people work at the JFK8 warehouse, the company’s largest fulfillment centre in New York.Organisers have fought for months to build support for the union effort, demanding better wages and health and safety protections, while Amazon spent millions of dollars pursuing an...
