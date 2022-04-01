ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s NY union vote count continues, labor leads

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Organized labor supporters at an Amazon.com facility in New York City’s Staten Island held the lead in a contest to form a union as U.S. regulators continued to tally votes on Friday. When voting concluded for the day...

US News and World Report

Labor Board Seeks to Force Amazon to Reinstate Fired Worker

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board is seeking to reinstate an Amazon employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, helped lead the April 2020 protest. Frank Kearl, Bryson’s attorney, said while off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Verge

Amazon workers in New York and Maryland are protesting for better wages

Early Wednesday morning, Amazon workers staged a walkout in two states, quitting work and even shutting off a machine to demand a $3 raise. The workers also demanded that Amazon bring back 20-minute breaks — a “perk” introduced during COVID that the company has since replaced with 15-minute breaks, according to Vice. The actions are part of a wave of labor activism at Amazon as more employees band together to demand better working conditions, compensation, and representation.
MARYLAND STATE
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley grocery workers vote on whether to strike, union alleges ‘unfair labor practice’ violations

Grocery workers locally and across the Southland began voting Monday on whether to authorize a strike as contract negotiations stall with the owners of Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons. Some valley grocery store workers are in favor of walking out after the union said some employees have been threatened or intimidated. "Give us the justice that The post Valley grocery workers vote on whether to strike, union alleges ‘unfair labor practice’ violations appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
The Independent

Amazon workers declare victory with first-ever US union in company history

Amazon workers in New York City have declared victory following the results of a union election at a Staten Island warehouse, where employees have voted to form the first union among the company’s warehouse workers in the US, a bitter defeat for one of the world’s largest companies during a historic wave of labour organising across the country.Roughly 6,000 people work at the JFK8 warehouse, the company’s largest fulfillment centre in New York.Organisers have fought for months to build support for the union effort, demanding better wages and health and safety protections, while Amazon spent millions of dollars pursuing an...
LABOR ISSUES
12NewsNow

NLRB counts previously impounded votes, union workers voted to keep United Steelworkers Union

BEAUMONT, Texas — Previously impounded votes counted by the National Labor Relations Board revealed that the United Steelworkers Union is here to stay. It has been three months since the NLRB impounded union member votes on whether to decertify the USW union. The vote was impounded as members of the board looked into three separate claims of unfair labor practices.
BEAUMONT, TX

