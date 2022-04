Star Wars has found new life on Disney+ thanks to shows like The Mandalorian. While fans were left with mixed feelings over The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi looks to continue this new era of the franchise with a bang. The limited series is premiering in May and one of the most exciting elements of this upcoming show will be seeing Hayden Christensen returning to the franchise as Darth Vader. Now, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Deborah Chow has talked about this iconic villain’s return.

