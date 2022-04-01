ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Botin urges EU to define green lending to reduce dependence on Russian energy

By Jesús Aguado
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13I5GK_0ewVhPCw00

MADRID (Reuters) -The chairman of Spanish bank Santander on Friday called for the European Union to define what kind of lending is considered consistent with a net zero energy policy, to help hasten moves to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas.

The EU, which was already targeting a shift towards green energy from fossil fuels, has said since Russia invaded Ukraine in February that it will cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year and end the use of Russian gas by 2027.

“Among other initiatives, financial institutions must be able to finance the energy transition, and to this end, the authorities must define as soon as possible what lending is deemed consistent with our net zero goals,” Ana Botin told a shareholders meeting.

Botin said that though Santander’s direct exposure to Russia was negligible at 80 million euros ($88.4 million), it expected some indirect impact from the Ukraine conflict stemming from higher inflation and lower economic growth.

She said the bank’s internal assessment assumed “no further escalation and the war contained within Ukraine”.

Botin underlined the need to change global energy policies and accelerate investments in renewables, “so we can help people to go green and businesses to make the necessary transition”.

She said that process would be “more challenging” for emerging economies, for small and mid-sized companies and vulnerable groups, and therefore asked for incentives.

In Spain, companies and families, especially SMEs and the most vulnerable would need protecting from the impact of the war, which has sent energy prices soaring. The Spanish government approved a 16 billion euro package on Tuesday to help companies and households.

Botin said European funds could be used to help support confidence and private investment, a key driver of growth and jobs.

On Thursday, the ECB said euro zone banks’ direct exposure to Russia was relatively minor but sanctions could still reverberate through the financial system through volatility in energy and commodity prices.

Botin assured shareholders that the bank had taken necessary steps to comply with financial restrictions and EU, UK and U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia, “and will continue to observe these requisites as the situation develops”.

Santander’s Chief Executive Officer, Jose Antonio Alvarez, said the bank was strengthening controls against potential operational threats, including cybersecurity and money laundering.

Spanish banks in general rank among the less exposed to Russian credit, with Spain’s central bank estimating their credit risk at just above 700 million euros.

Alvarez said Santander expected the war to have an uneven impact on the group’s regions, with Europe the most affected area. The impact in South America would be neutral or positive, he said, as raw material there would be exported at higher prices resulting in a currency appreciation.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

389K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Related
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Santander Bank#Russian#Spanish#The European Union
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oil tumbles below $100 a barrel

US oil prices tumbled below $100 a barrel on Monday, unwinding a significant chunk of the recent spike caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Oil plunged more than 8%, touching a low of $99.76 a barrel. That means oil has lost almost roughly quarter of its value since touching a near 14-year high of $130.50 a barrel on March 6.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy