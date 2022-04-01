ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Some Suave antiperspirants recalled due to high levels of cancer-causing chemical

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
CW33
CW33
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(NEXSTAR) — Consumer goods company Unilever has initiated a voluntary recall of two of its Suave antiperspirant products due to concerns over benzene content – exposure to high levels of the chemical has been linked to several types of cancer. The affected products are Suave 24-Hour Protection...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

CW33
CW33

4K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
ValleyCentral

Moisturizer recalled due to presence of bacteria

CINCINATTI, Ohio (ValleyCentral) — Kao USA has issued a voluntary recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Kao USA is asking for consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. moisturizer products to check if its part of the recall. According to an announcement by the FDA, “select units of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer could […]
TEXAS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Drug recall due tot poison risk

This drug is being recalled due to a risk of poisoning. Acme United Corporation is recalling PhysiciansCare brand over the counter drugs. Failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement poses possible poison risk. Since these drugs have not been properly package if a child gets ahold of them it’s possible...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Cancer#Antiperspirants#Drugs#Nexstar#Upc#Unilever Suave
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Pfizer recalls some blood pressure drug products over elevated levels of cancer-causing impurity

Pfizer said it was recalling some blood pressure medication and two generic versions Monday over elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. The pharmaceutical giant said was recalling six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets because of the presence of nitrosamine.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Gummies Recalled 'Due to Injury Hazard'

It's time to check the medicine cabinet because a popular brand of immune support supplement gummies has just been recalled. Reckitt on March 16 issued a voluntary recall of nearly 4 million units of Airborne Gummies after it was found they pose a possible "injury hazard" to consumers. The recall...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

Pfizer Recalls Some Lots Of Hypertension Med Due To Potential Cancer-Causing Impurity

Pfizer Inc PFE voluntarily recalls Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) and two authorized generic versions due to the presence of nitrosamine, N-nitroso-quinapril, above an acceptable level. Pfizer will recall six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets. Nitrosamines are common...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls BP Drugs Due to Potential Cancer Risk

March 22, 2022 -- Drug giant Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some high blood pressure medications due to unacceptable levels of a potential carcinogen, the company announced. The affected products are quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide (Accuretic) tablets that Pfizer distributes, and two authorized generics, quinapril plus hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide, distributed by Greenstone. The recall is over higher than accepted levels of N-nitroso-quinapril, a compound known as a nitrosamine.
HEALTH
PennLive.com

Gallon jugs of hand sanitizer recalled because they contain poisonous methanol

Tennessee Technical Coatings Corp. has voluntarily recalled gallon jugs of hand sanitizer because an analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found it contains methanol. The FDA said, “Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous...
HEALTH
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy