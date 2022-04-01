watch those windows for window safety awareness week
1 day ago
It is finally Spring, and as the weather gets warmer many people are preparing to open the windows wide to let fresh air into the house. Before you do that, Dayton Children’s is joining injury prevention partners to share window safety tips for Window Safety Awareness Week. While opening the windows...
More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
Brian F. Martin says his mom grew up in a violent household. Her father would slap her across the face and hit her mother. Both her parents insulted her appearance, telling her she would never amount to anything. As frightening as the physical abuse was, she said it was the...
Do air purifiers help with mold? With an overall increase in respiratory diseases within the population, air purifiers might be seen as an effective solution to rid the air in your home of irritants and pollutants. But just how effective are they? And do air purifiers help with mold, damp and condensation?
While a lot of social mores have changed over the past few decades and centuries, there's one that's more or less remained constant across all cultures, creeds, and belief systems: you don't harm children. For the most part, kids are sacred and folks who are found guilty of harming and/or...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When was the last time you cleaned your windows? If you haven’t taken the time to wash yours lately, you might be missing out — especially if you’ve been neglecting the ones in your kitchen. Whether you’re scrubbing dishes or prepping dinner, chances are, your kitchen-window view is an important one. “I tell my employees all the time the most important window in the house is the kitchen window because people spend more time looking out of it,” says Rick Wren, founder of Wren Windows, a window-cleaning business.
Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
There is a cardinal rule in life — do not forget about The Window. Allow me, if I may, to set the scene. You are a student in a lab, or maybe a math or writing class in which the table set up forces you to face your peers. It has been a few weeks since the semester began, and discussions are generally a prominent component of class. Whether it is commentary on work, or struggling together to complete a calculus problem, progression comes paired with some level of discussion. And if you have the type of teacher that encourages extroverted conversations, there may be an unspecified requirement to exchange words with those around you. The most terrifying issue from this may occur if you are asked to write down the names of others on a worksheet. But it’s been so long since class started, the cringe level itself of asking them for their names would be astronomical. This complication is a consequence of forgetting about The Window.
"For in the end, we will conserve only what we love, we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we are taught." These words were said by Baba Dioum, a Senegalese conservationist speaking before the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 1968. I first...
As I read the (March 29) article “How Pa law made it easy for schools to avoid abuse allegations”, I found myself reflecting on ways that school employees can, and do, make a difference in keeping kids safe. Yes, there have been many positive changes to the Child Protective Services Law in the past 30 years. Each one has strengthened child protection efforts by addressing loopholes and bringing clarity to issues that were historically ambiguous for those required by law to report child abuse. However, protecting our children requires more than solid child protection legislation.
DOVER — The two-year long COVID-19 pandemic has required the staff of the Tuscarawas County Health Department to demonstrate resilience and adaptability as they have dealt with a disease that has claimed the lives of at least 488 county residents and sickened more than 20,000. "I think for all...
