LAPD Was Ready To Arrest Will Smith at Oscars

The fallout from Sunday night’s slap heard ’round the world, when Will Smith marched onstage and smacked presenter Chris Rock across the face mid-ceremony in response to Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, continues. Now Oscars producer Will Packer says that LAPD officers were on site and prepared to arrest Smith for battery that night, and that it was Rock’s advocacy that kept Smith physically in the ceremony that night.

In an interview that aired on Friday’s “Good Morning America,” Packer, the head of the first all-Black Oscars production team, said that while watching the show on monitors, he first thought the altercation was a surprise bit that Rock and Smith had planned without informing showrunners.

“I thought this was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own,” Packer said. “I thought it was a bit, like everybody else.”

When Rock walked onstage to present, Packer was excited: “I said, watch this, he’s gonna kill, because I knew that he had an amazing lineup of jokes that we had in the prompter,” he told ABC News’ TJ Holmes. “And ultimately he did not get to one joke. He didn’t tell one of the planned jokes. He was just immediately freestyling, but I tell you, if there’s anybody that you don’t worry about going out in front of a live audience and riffing off the cuff, it’s Chris Rock. Nobody does it better.”

And then came the jab at Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith first laughed at the joke, but cameras caught his wife rolling her eyes grimly. Then the tone changed dramatically.

“I thought that something funny was going to happen, because that’s Chris, and that’s Will,” Packer said. However: “Once I saw Will yelling at the stage with such vitriol, my heart dropped. I thought, ‘oh no, not like this.’ Chris was keeping his head while everybody else was losing theirs.”

The producer said he’d “never felt so immediately devastated like I did at that moment.”

“My heart at that point was just in my stomach because of everything about it and what it represented and what it looked like and who was involved — all of that.”

When Rock came offstage, Packer went to him, where Rock confirmed, “Yeah, I just took a punch from Muhammed Ali,” Packer said. “He was immediately in joke mode, but you could tell that he was very much still in shock.”

From there, it had to be decided: What do we do now? While Packer talked to Rock, who “was telling me, I’m fine, let’s just get past this, I’m getting out of here, I can’t believe this happened,” Packer said, LAPD officers were also onsite, and other members of the production team elsewhere were also discussing whether Smith should be allowed to stay.

Police laid out Rock’s options, including pressing charges and having Smith arrested for battery that night.

“They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment. They said, ‘We will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him,’” Packer said.

Packer described Rock as being “very dismissive” of the LAPD’s offers to take action, saying he was fine. “The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no. He said no.”

With a show as complex and high-profile as the Oscars, there are many cooks, and the kitchen is expansive, to say the least. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused. Other sources told Variety that Smith was not asked to leave, and that Packer himself conferred with Smith and said that he and producers “officially” wanted him to stay at the ceremony.

In the GMA interview, Packer insisted, “I didn’t have any conversation with Will,” but that he did tell Academy leadership that Rock had “made it clear that he does not want to make a bad situation worse” by asking Smith to leave or taking immediate legal action.

“That was Chris’ energy,” Packer said. “His tone was not retaliatory, his tone was not aggressive and angry, so I was advocating what Rock wanted in that time, which was not to physically remove Will Smith at that time, because as it has now been explained to me, that was the only option at that point.”

“There was a conversation that I was not a part of to ask him to voluntarily leave.”

Shortly after the incident, Smith tearfully accepted the Best Actor statue for his performance in King Richard. The Academy is reportedly investigating the incident and any disciplinary action that will be taken against Smith.

Packer said that Smith reached out and apologized to him the next morning and “expressed his embarrassment.” The actor also apologized to Rock via Instagram on Monday, the day after the ceremony.

The LAPD released a statement after the Oscars that they were “aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Rock himself made his first public appearance and comment on the incident Wednesday night at a previously scheduled stand up comedy show in Boston, the first of his world tour.

“I’m still kind of processing what happened,” he said before promising material about it at a later date.