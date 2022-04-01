ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenview, IL

Man shot, battered during argument at Motel 6 in Glenview

By Asal Rezaei
 1 day ago

Man shot at Motel 6 in Glenview 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting investigation is underway at a Motel 6 in north suburban Glenview.

According to Glenview police, officers responded to a call of shots fired, at 1535 Milwaukee Avenue, just before midnight.

Police said a 39-year-old man was battered and shot during an argument with a "known suspect."

The suspect fled before police arrived on the scene.

The male victim was taken to Glenbrook Hospital where he was treated for non life threatening injuries and released.

One man staying at the Motel 6 said he heard gunshots.

"Heard the bang. Someone was firing shots. I look out my window, and one of the suspects, or one of the guys was down on the ground laying there. Then the police came, and found some shells, and then they took him to the hospital," Konstantinos Korinis said.

The front desk receptionist said it's a busy area being close to the Tri-State Tollway, but shootings in the area are not common.

Police said no one was in custody Friday morning, and the incident is under investigation.

