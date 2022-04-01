New Video Shows Jada Pinkett Smith Reacting To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

Video shot from the Oscars crowd on Sunday seems to show Jada Pinkett Smith laughing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

It's unclear who shot the video, which appears to have been taken on a cellphone, but it's been circulating online since Wednesday, and shows a different angle of the most talked-about moment at the 94th Academy Awards.

The slap happened after Rock made a joke about Jada's shaved head. Will then went up on stage and slapped the comedian on live TV.

The new video shows the rest of the incident playing out from behind where Will, Jada and Lupita Nyong’o are sitting. It picks up right after Will smacked Rock, just as he is returning to his seat.

You can’t see Jada’s face very well, but she pitches forward and appears to laugh along with the audience when Rock says: “Will Smith just slapped the sh*t out of me.”

Will then shouts: “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth!”

The video zooms out and it’s hard to see Jada’s expression as her husband is yelling, but she looks at him the first time he says it and then watches Rock through the rest of the exchange.

Finally, Rock declares it “the greatest night in the history of television,” and Jada appears to chuckle.

The slap has been dominating entertainment headlines all week, and there's been plenty of speculation about why Will got so mad that he actually struck Rock.

Will won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard later in the night. He used his acceptance speech to apologize to the Academy and his fellow nominees but did not issue an apology to Rock until Monday.

Rock briefly addressed the incident at a comedy show on Wednesday but he did not go into detail about it.

Jada called for "healing" in a brief Instagram post after the slap but hasn't said anything else.

The Academy is reviewing the incident and said it has begun "disciplinary proceedings."