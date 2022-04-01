ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

New Video Shows Jada Pinkett Smith Reacting To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

By Josh Elliott
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Llgf4_0ewVd7Dp00

Video shot from the Oscars crowd on Sunday seems to show Jada Pinkett Smith laughing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

It's unclear who shot the video, which appears to have been taken on a cellphone, but it's been circulating online since Wednesday, and shows a different angle of the most talked-about moment at the 94th Academy Awards.

The slap happened after Rock made a joke about Jada's shaved head. Will then went up on stage and slapped the comedian on live TV.

The new video shows the rest of the incident playing out from behind where Will, Jada and Lupita Nyong’o are sitting. It picks up right after Will smacked Rock, just as he is returning to his seat.

You can’t see Jada’s face very well, but she pitches forward and appears to laugh along with the audience when Rock says: “Will Smith just slapped the sh*t out of me.”

Will then shouts: “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth!”

The video zooms out and it’s hard to see Jada’s expression as her husband is yelling, but she looks at him the first time he says it and then watches Rock through the rest of the exchange.

Finally, Rock declares it “the greatest night in the history of television,” and Jada appears to chuckle.

The slap has been dominating entertainment headlines all week, and there's been plenty of speculation about why Will got so mad that he actually struck Rock.

Will won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard later in the night. He used his acceptance speech to apologize to the Academy and his fellow nominees but did not issue an apology to Rock until Monday.

Rock briefly addressed the incident at a comedy show on Wednesday but he did not go into detail about it.

Jada called for "healing" in a brief Instagram post after the slap but hasn't said anything else.

The Academy is reviewing the incident and said it has begun "disciplinary proceedings."

Comments / 3

Narcity USA
Narcity USA

12K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Comedy Show
Deadline

Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: “Ugliest Oscar Moment Ever”, Tweets Mark Hamill; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates…: “Now we have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters,” says Kathy Griffin. “Jokes are what Chris Rock does,” tweets Mia Farrow. “And That’s How We Do It,” brags Jaden Smith. Reactions to the slap that stunned the Oscars — when Will Smith bounded on stage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, are, to put it mildly, all over the place, with most seeming to come down decidedly for, as one comedian puts it,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“Cancel Culture Encapsulated” Is How Bill Maher Describes Will Smith’s Oscar Night Reaction

Click here to read the full article. “It was not a good look for Will,” said Bill Maher today of Will Smith’s reaction to Chris Rock’s joke at the Oscars. “I could make a case that we’ve all be under a lot of pressure and a lot of emotion — and I understand a lot of emotion running through him, but that was just out of line and it re-enforced the idea that jokes are the enemy.” Will Smith-Chris Rock Incident Will Take “Weeks” To Investigate, Says Academy The Real Time host was speaking with TMZ. “It was sort of like cancel culture encapsulated,”...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Bad Boys 4 Reportedly on Pause After Will Smith Oscar Slap

The slap that no one can stop talking about continues to make waves for Academy Award-winner Will Smith. As you probably already know, this past Sunday at the Academy Awards, Smith slapped Chris Rock for a joke the comedian made about Jada Pinkett-Smith while on stage at the awards show. The actor has already released an apology to Rock and the awards show, and now it's affecting one of his upcoming projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic actor's actions have caused Sony Pictures to pause the upcoming fourth Bad Boys film.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Decry Focus On Race In Will Smith Slap Flap: “He Doesn’t Represent Every Black Person,” Says Whoopi Goldberg

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with video In the third consecutive day of ABC’s The View kicking off the show with a discussion of Will Smith’s Oscar slap of Chris Rock, moderator (and Oscar Board of Governors member) Whoopi Goldberg and co-host Sunny Hostin decried public debate that focuses on Smith’s race. “People keep saying, oh, they’re going to think of Black people the wrong way,'” said Goldberg. “Well, let me tell you, they should be looking at us and saying, Oh, ok [Rock] didn’t indulge.’ There’s nothing wrong with what [Rock] did so there’s no reason for...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Minnie Driver Criticizes Academy For Not Intervening After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. Minnie Driver has taken to social media to call out the Academy for its lack of action after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday. Writing on Twitter, Driver said that she and other Academy member had received a notice stating the org was investigating the incident further. Yesterday, the awards body released a statement detailing the next steps, apologizing to Rock and claiming Smith had been asked to leave the ceremony but had refused. Driver criticized the note for containing, “No explanation of why no one stepped in to assist Chris Rock...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Will Smith Should Have Been Immediately Kicked Out After He Slapped Chris Rock

Whenever there’s a major moment in pop culture, a wave of reality stars recording podcasts on the subject follows. Real Housewives just can’t help but give their opinion, especially when no one asks for it. It was the downfall of Kelly Dodd and the success of someone like Bethenny Frankel, who’s not afraid to mention […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Will Smith Should Have Been Immediately Kicked Out After He Slapped Chris Rock appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy