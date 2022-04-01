Atlanta Is Getting A New Massive "Mykonos-Inspired" Resort Bar & Restaurant This Spring

Rooftop L.O.A. is set to open this spring, making a splash in the Atlanta food scene. The brand new Coastal European-inspired bar and restaurant will feature three different levels, including a 300-seat full-service eatery, an outdoor lounge, and a rooftop pool with skyline views.

Behind the new concept is Slater Hospitality, the same group responsible for Skyline Park and the beer garden on the Ponce City Market rooftop.

The 38,000-square-foot space will be opening in West Midtown Atlanta's new Interlock development located on Howell Mill Road. They draw inspiration from the breathtaking beauty of Mykonos, Monaco, and the Amalfi Coast.

The lower-level restaurant will be eaten for dinner and weekend brunch, serving "coastal European cuisine". They'll offer both indoor and outdoor seating complete with a patio and a terrace with fire pits. Their extensive wine list offers a global variety to choose from.*

The outdoor lounge nicknamed "The Grove" offers more fire pits, the shade of gorgeous evergreen trees, and a private event space.

Perhaps the highlight of the whole space is the rooftop pool, overlooking Atlanta's skyline. Guests can sip while they swim in turquoise blue waters, in a luxe, resort-style space that looks straight out of Europe. There will be private cabanas, a gorgeous bar, and bottle service!

The restaurant is also accepting applications for industry professionals looking to join their team before the opening, set for April or May 2022. You can apply for various positions on their website.