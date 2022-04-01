Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom

An African grey parrot at the Maryland Zoo named Echo is learning how to paint. The embassy care team at the Baltimore zoo that's training the bird to paint posted a video of it on Twitter. Echo paints by grabbing a sponge with her beak then dipping it in paint. She then takes the sponge to a sheet of paper and moves it in all directions. The zoo tweeted, "Will she be the next bird-casso?"

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 DAYS AGO