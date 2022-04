CONCORD — State Rep. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, announced Monday she is running for state Senate in 2022. "My extensive history of public service both in and out of the State House gives me the experience and drive to represent the people of the Seacoast the way they expect and deserve to be represented," Altschiller said in a prepared statement. "I am running for Senate District 24 because I believe in not only what we are as a state, but what I know we can be."

