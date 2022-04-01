ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Xowie Jones Makes an 'UH OH!'

By Justin Moran
papermag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleXowie Jones is turning all her fears, anxieties and annoying little flubs into music. On the 22-year-old TikTok sensation's debut single, "UH OH!" (off BANK Artists/ Elektra Records), Jones distills all that complicated, bad energy into a blown-out, in-your-face bop with a hook that her 7 million followers can scream back...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Tiktok#Bank Artists
Deadline

Timmy Thomas Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of 1972 Hit Anti-War Anthem ‘Why Can’t We Live Together’ Was 77

Click here to read the full article. Timmy Thomas, the singer, songwriter and keyboardist whose minimalist yet urgent 1970s hit anti-war anthem “Why Can’t We Live Together” eventually would sell more than 2 million copies, died March 11, at a hospital in Miami. He was 77. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery His family announced his death on Facebook, and wife Lillie (Brown) Thomas told The New York Times that the cause was cancer. Accompanied only by his Lowrey organ and an early drum machine set to a staccato, bossa nova beat, Thomas delivered a fervent, melancholy vocal performance calling for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Jane's Addiction leader Perry Farrell front Foo Fighters to sing Been Caught Stealing

Foo Fighters welcomed Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell onstage during their headline appearance at the Lollapalooza festival in Santiago, Chile last week (March 18) for a raprurously-received run through JA classic Been Caught Stealing. Following fan favourite Best Of You, Dave Grohl introduced the audience to the Foo Fighters' special...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy