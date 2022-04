Chicago chef Damarr Brown did his city proud this week on Thursday’s episode of Top Chef: Houston, keeping his wits about him as he took on one of the competition’s most high-pressure Texas-style challenges yet: pit-smoking a brisket in 12 hours. Though Brown (who is the chef de cuisine at Virtue) could have gotten sidetracked by a Texas toast Quickfire challenge where the winner gets immunity and $10,000 — “$10,000... for toast?” he intones — he ultimately delivered a smoked brisket with candied yams, braised cabbage, Worcestershire consume, and giardiniera that judge Tom Colicchio deemed “fantastic.” Though he didn’t win the brisket challenge (the honor went to Houston’s Evelyn García), Brown’s strong performance gives Chicagoans a good reason to tune in week after week. Find a full rundown of the episode on Eater Houston.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO