Girls soccer: Saxony Lutheran shuts out Sikeston

Varsity won, 2-1 Assist by Zoey Hieronymus. Season record is now 4-1. Quotes from Coach Meredith Brick: “We had two great team wins tonight. The combination play was clicking in the final third for our junior varsity squad and we took care of business. The varsity game was tight competition. We will study the game and train where we can improve our positioning and execution when playing at a high level. I’m proud of the toughness and teamwork that was shown tonight!”
Calhoun's Ella Sievers had RBI to tie the game in both the seventh and ninth innings before the Warriors pulled out a 7-6 nine-inning victory over Marquette Catholic on Saturday in Hardin. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Spring Invitational Tennis Tournament, which started as a triangular tournament in 1995, took place Friday and Saturday as a 45-team tournament featuring some of the area's top netters.
GODFREY - After just one season as Alton High boys basketball coach, Eric McCrary is stepping down.
McCrary's resignation caught AHS by surpruise, according to athletic director Chris Kusnerick.
"This action was not expected," Kusnerick said, "and our goal will be to find a coach who can make a long term commitment to the Redbird boys basketball program moving forward"
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) Volleyball Coach Cindy Gannon is going to be inducted into the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Hall of Fame. She is the first female head coach in school history to be inducted. “I’m in shock,” Gannon said. “It’s an honor....
The Sacred Heart baseball team lost to Cole Camp, 8-7, in the opening round of the Sacred Heart Invitational last night. Playing in very cold conditions, the SH offense started off hot, but pitching struggled in the late innings. The game was cut short due to time limit, and Cole...
BELLEVILLE -- Points from the distance crew went a long way in securing a second-place finish for the Edwardsville Tigers at the Lady Maroon Invite on Friday in Belleville. The Tigers finished with 79 points, including 51 points from distance events, in their runner-up performance in the 21-team field.
