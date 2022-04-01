ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Girls soccer: Saxony Lutheran shuts out Sikeston

semoball.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Mo. — The Sikeston girls soccer team fell to 3-3 on the season with a...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

S-C Lady Tigers Secure Wins Over Republic

Varsity won, 2-1 Assist by Zoey Hieronymus. Season record is now 4-1. Quotes from Coach Meredith Brick: “We had two great team wins tonight. The combination play was clicking in the final third for our junior varsity squad and we took care of business. The varsity game was tight competition. We will study the game and train where we can improve our positioning and execution when playing at a high level. I’m proud of the toughness and teamwork that was shown tonight!”
REPUBLIC, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Jackson, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Sikeston, MO
Sikeston, MO
Sports
The Telegraph

McCrary steps down as AHS coach after one season

GODFREY - After just one season as Alton High boys basketball coach, Eric McCrary is stepping down. McCrary's resignation caught AHS by surpruise, according to athletic director Chris Kusnerick. "This action was not expected," Kusnerick said, "and our goal will be to find a coach who can make a long term commitment to the Redbird boys basketball program moving forward"
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy