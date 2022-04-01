Girls soccer: Saxony Lutheran shuts out Sikeston

Varsity won, 2-1 Assist by Zoey Hieronymus. Season record is now 4-1. Quotes from Coach Meredith Brick: “We had two great team wins tonight. The combination play was clicking in the final third for our junior varsity squad and we took care of business. The varsity game was tight competition. We will study the game and train where we can improve our positioning and execution when playing at a high level. I’m proud of the toughness and teamwork that was shown tonight!”

