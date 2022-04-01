ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magical Vineyards That Let You Camp Right On Their Grounds

By Tricia Goss
Can’t decide on a glamping vacation or a vineyard tour trip? Why not both?

Pitchup is a London-based online booking site for campsites, glamping sites, RV parks and more. They list more than 5,500 sites in 67 countries throughout Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Africa. And some of them offer accommodations that aren’t just near gorgeous, rolling vineyards but actually on them.

For wine enthusiasts who adore the outdoors, it’s the best of both worlds. You have access to nature-filled accommodations as well as heavenly wine from charming, unique vineyards. And since you are staying on the grounds, you don’t have to worry about driving after lots of sampling. Instead, you can indulge to your heart’s content and then drift off to sleep under the stars surrounded by lush grape fields.

Check out this dreamy collection of places to camp at vineyards around the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X76EA_0ewVZ9CH00
Birds And Barrels Vineyard In Willcox, Arizona

When thinking of vineyards, the Sonoran Desert might not be the first location that comes to mind. But in fact, the deep southwest region of the U.S. is home to a number of popular wineries. The warm, arid landscape is similar to the climate of Southern France and Spain, so many Spanish grapes thrive in the area.

About 90 miles east of Tucson, Willcox is home to several vineyards, including Birds and Barrels. Enveloped by mountain vistas, this family-run winery offers no-frills sites suitable for grass tents, campers and RVs among around 50 acres of vines. Campers can take in the vineyard’s tours and tastings, spectacular sunsets and stargazing under clear night skies. They can also hike in the Chiricahua Mountains or walk to other wineries in the region.

Prices start at $25 a night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewEqJ_0ewVZ9CH00
Vineyard And Canvas In Rutland, England

Nestled in the beautiful English countryside, Vineyard and Canvas is sited on seven acres of private property. Along with grapevines, campers can enjoy secluded picnic areas, escape into private hideaways and explore the lush landscape.

The glamping site features luxurious canopy bell tents that comfortably sleep up to four adults. Each tent features handmade oak beds, contemporary furnishings, kitchen equipment and outdoor verandas. From the moment you arrive, you can relax and enjoy a bottle of wine while taking in the verdant fields.

Prices start at about $162 a night for canopy tents that sleep four people, but you can rent a basic campsite for around $53.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gcaKS_0ewVZ9CH00
Wolds Wine Estate In Nottinghamshire, England

Planted in 2020 with its first wines becoming available next year, Wolds Wine Estate is a family vineyard that also grows a mixture of varieties of cider apple and perry pear trees. As a result, campers can enjoy a firsthand experience of starting a winery from the ground up.

However, a stay here would never be considered “roughing it.” The vineyard has two- and four-person luxury pods available to rent. These modern glamping cabins have sleek design features, full kitchens, furnished bedrooms and cozy sitting areas that look out onto the property. Group activities available include wine tastings, vineyard yoga and cocktail-making classes.

Prices start at about $138 a night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297m6R_0ewVZ9CH00
Wine Camp Hažić In Međimurje, Croatia

If you happen to be traveling through Croatia’s hilly, green Međimurje County, you won’t want to miss a stay at this stunning family-operated farm and vineyard. Nestled in the countryside, Wine Camp Hažić features powered tent and RV sites, and some mobile homes may be available.

There is also a wooden wine house boasting panoramic views of the hillside that serves local specialties like cured meats, cheeses and Croatian black bread, made from dark, whole wheat flour. These samplings are perfect to pair with the vineyard’s homegrown white and sparkling wines, cider and apple juice.

Prices start at about $47.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M25ki_0ewVZ9CH00
Le Clos Des Epinettes In Loir-Et-Cher, France

This truly unique glamping experience lies in the heart of France’s Loire Valley and within walking distance to the region’s famed vineyards and historic chateaux. Le Clos des Epinettes is a quaint campground with charming gypsy wagons equipped with double beds and cozy futons. Wine lovers can enjoy an idyllic outdoor experience at the campground.

Amenities include bathrooms, a barbecue area and a kitchen. Staff is available to prepare breakfasts, as well. Angé, a village with river walks and a small bar, is less than a mile away.

Prices start at around $93 a night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkgqp_0ewVZ9CH00
Quinta De Santa Marinha In Arcos De Valdevez, Portugal

In the hills of Arcos de Valdevez along the northern frontier of Portugal and Galicia, Spain, Quinta de Santa Marinha overlooks the immense Douro River Valley, a historical wine region. Although the property is small, the views are breathtaking.

Campsites include electric hook-ups, wooden compost toilets and free Wi-Fi connections. As a bonus, campers have access to wine-tasting sessions and organic dishes prepared by the resident chef and owner. Tours of the vineyard are also available.

Prices start at about $11 a night for a power-optional travel trailer site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UauCD_0ewVZ9CH00
Pitchup.com for even more unique camping and glamping sites. You can find places to stay in beautiful locations around the world or even in your own neck of the woods.

