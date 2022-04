Announced by her family and 26 years after her death, there will be a new Selena album! Details are limited. There will be 13 tracks with new arrangements by her brother AB so I wonder if these will be songs we know but "updated" sound? Also, a song recorded by Selena when she was 13 will on the album. The details of that song are interesting in that they used technology to make her voice sound more matured.

